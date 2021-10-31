HBL wins Pakistan’s Best Bank 2021 award

Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO of HBL (second from right), receiving the award for ‘Best Bank 2021’ on behalf of HBL from Reza Baqir, Governor of State Bank of Pakistan (third from left), at the Pakistan Banking Awards 2021.

Caption: Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO of HBL (second from right), receiving the award for ‘Best Bank 2021’ on behalf of HBL from Reza Baqir, Governor of State Bank of Pakistan (third from left), at the Pakistan Banking Awards 2021.

KARACHI — HBL won Pakistan’s Best Bank award 2021 at the Pakistan Banking Awards held in Karachi this week.

The Best Bank award recognizes the bank that has demonstrated the most significant contribution to national development and the most effective management of its resources including their employees, clients, franchise, community and financials.PBA also recognizes HBL as the Best Bank for Small & Medium Businesses for its strong performance, diversification and quality of SME lending nationwide.

The Institute of Bankers Pakistan (IBP) in partnership with The DAWN Media and A.F. Ferguson & Co. annually come together to conduct the Pakistan Banking Awards. This year the Awards were adjudged by a 5-member jury of experts comprising of Syed Salim Raza, Former Governor- State Bank of Pakistan, Naved A. Khan, Former President / CEO - Faysal Bank Limited, Dr. ZeelafMunir, MD & CEO - English Biscuit Manufacturers (Pvt.) Ltd., Azhar Hamid, Former Banking Mohtasib Pakistan & Former Country Head - SCB Pakistan and Shehzad Naqvi, Former Regional Head - Citibank Middle East and Pakistan.

Reza Baqir, Governor - State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) wasthe Chief Guest at the ceremony. Key stakeholders of Pakistan’s banking and financial fraternities were also present on the occasion.

Commenting on the occasion, Muhammad Aurangzeb,President & CEO - HBL said, “The Best Bank Award 2021 is a testament to HBL’s commitment to financial excellence and contribution towards national development. This win is dedicated to our staff and clients whose continued patronage and confidence in HBL have enabled us to win the Best Bank of Pakistan 2021. HBL continues to consolidate its leadership position on all business fronts, while, shaping the financial industry of Pakistan.”