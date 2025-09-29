AI Glitch in iPhone 17 sparks frustration among early buyers; full details here

CALIFORNIA – Apple’s most awaited iPhone 17 series officially launched, introducing four new models including iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max but excitement has quickly turned to frustration for early buyers.

Several incidents have been reported that iPhone 17’s highly promoted Apple Intelligence (AI) features are not working properly, leaving users unable to access key tools.

Tech insiders said iPhone 17 users are facing difficulties downloading AI features, and even when installed, the smart tools fail to function on the device. Apple has confirmed it is aware of the bug and is actively working to release a fix soon.

iPhone 17 series also brings some new upgrades as wireless MagSafe charging is now standard across all models, and battery life has been enhanced. Apple replaced previous iPhone Plus with the new iPhone 17 Air, expanding choices for consumers.

While the AI glitch has caused a stir among early adopters, Apple promises that a software update will soon restore full functionality. Users are advised to monitor updates to ensure their devices perform as intended.

Apple rolled the flagship device at rate of $799 which features 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with 120Hz ProMotion and Always-On functionality, the A19 chip, dual 48MP rear cameras, an 18MP front camera, and improved battery life with fast charging. Available in five colors, it supports 5G, Wi-Fi 7, and eSIM technology.

The phone offers several features which were previously exclusive to Pro models, some early users have reported minor issues with App Intelligence features and intermittent Wi-Fi connectivity, which Apple is addressing through iOS updates. Trade-in programs in markets like Australia allow customers to upgrade affordably, making the iPhone 17 a strong option for users seeking a balance of performance, features, and price.