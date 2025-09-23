iPhone 17 vs Xiaomi 17: How New Chinese phone stacks up in price and Specs?

BEIJING – Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is gearing up to roll out its latest Xiaomi 17 series in China on September 25 at 7 PM. The lineup includes Xiaomi 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max, bringing cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.

The new phones includes Leica camera, with Xiaomi 17 featuring rectangular camera module in the upper-left corner. Mi17 Pro and Pro Max models introduce a unique “Magic Back Screen,” a small display attached to the camera module that can act as a rear-camera viewfinder, allowing users to take selfies with the main cameras.

Xiaomi President Lu Weibing shared a Weibo video comparing the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max with Apple’s new iPhone 17 Pro Max. He emphasized that Xiaomi’s design is inspired by the Mi 11 Ultra (2021), dismissing claims that the design copies Apple.

The series runs on Xiaomi’s new HyperOS 3 and is the first to feature the exclusive Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, which won’t appear in other devices until October due to a special agreement with Qualcomm.

Xiaomi 17 Price

Xiaomi 17 Pro$700 – $850

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max – $850–$1000

Xiaomi is positioning the series as a direct competitor to Apple’s latest smartphones, offering high-end features at competitive prices. Pre-orders in China have already begun.

With its massive batteries, advanced cameras, and innovative features, the Xiaomi 17 series is poised to create a strong buzz in the premium smartphone market.