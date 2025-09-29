England all-rounder Chris Woakes retires from international cricket

England’s star all-rounder Chris Woakes has announced his retirement from international cricket, ending a remarkable career spanning nearly 14 years.

Woakes represented England in 62 Tests, 122 ODIs, and 33 T20Is, claiming a total of 396 wickets and scoring thousands of runs. His best Test bowling figures were 6/17, and he was a key member of England’s 2019 World Cup and 2022 T20 World Cup-winning squads.

After a shoulder injury and the recent non-renewal of his central contract, Woakes decided to bid farewell to international cricket.

In his statement, he called representing England “the greatest honor of my life.” The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), fellow players, and fans have paid glowing tributes to his outstanding contributions.

Woakes is expected to continue playing county cricket and participate in various T20 leagues, but international cricket will now move on without him.