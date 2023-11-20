FPSC releases preliminary test answer sheet for CSS exam 2024

ISLAMABAD - Multiple Choice Questions of MPT test from the Special CSS Competitive Examination 2024 are still resonating in the thoughts of hopeful applicants.
A significant step forward for candidates hoping to pass the Special CSS Exam 2024 has been reached with the publication of the much awaited answer key for the preliminary exam held on November 19, 2023.
On November 19, 2023, the MCQS-based preliminary MPT Test was taken. It functioned as a thorough assessment of applicants' knowledge and understanding abilities, preparing them for the next round of the Special CSS Competitive Examination.
The distribution of the answer key has become a ray of hope for candidates who are anxiously awaiting their results, giving them the opportunity to review their answers and obtain insightful knowledge about how they performed.
You can access answer sheet for preliminary test from this link.
Pakistani rupee remained largely stable in open market as trading started on Monday.
In the early hours of trading, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 287.2 for buying and 290.35 for selling.
Euro was recorded at 306 for buying and 308 for selling. British Pound remains stable at 353.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands at 79.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.2
|290.35
|Euro
|EUR
|306
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.5
|80.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.1
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766.33
|774.33
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.59
|39.99
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.91
|42.31
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.76
|37.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|934.16
|943.16
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.45
|62.05
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.83
|26.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.42
|756.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.1
|79.86
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.15
|27.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.36
|326.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.08
|8.23
KARACHI – Gold prices remained largely stable on Monday, with the per tola rate at Rs216,000.
As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold per tola in Pakistan stands at Rs216,000 while 10 grams of 24-karat precious metal is available at Rs185,185.
Price of 22-karat gold is currently priced at Rs169,753, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs187,950 and 18k gold rate for single tola is Rs161,100.
In global market, the bullion hovers at $1,981 per ounce with upward trajectory.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Karachi
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Quetta
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Attock
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Multan
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
