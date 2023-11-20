FPSC releases preliminary test answer sheet for CSS exam 2024

ISLAMABAD - Multiple Choice Questions of MPT test from the Special CSS Competitive Examination 2024 are still resonating in the thoughts of hopeful applicants.

A significant step forward for candidates hoping to pass the Special CSS Exam 2024 has been reached with the publication of the much awaited answer key for the preliminary exam held on November 19, 2023.

On November 19, 2023, the MCQS-based preliminary MPT Test was taken. It functioned as a thorough assessment of applicants' knowledge and understanding abilities, preparing them for the next round of the Special CSS Competitive Examination.

The distribution of the answer key has become a ray of hope for candidates who are anxiously awaiting their results, giving them the opportunity to review their answers and obtain insightful knowledge about how they performed.

You can access answer sheet for preliminary test from this link.