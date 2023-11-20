Search

FIFA World Cup Qualifier: How and where to buy Pakistan vs Tajikistan football match tickets online?

10:16 PM | 20 Nov, 2023
Pakistan Vs Tajikistan Football Match
Source: Twitter

As the FIFA World Cup Qualifier round continues, Pakistan will play its match against Tajikistan at the Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad on Tuesday (November 21).

According to the Pakistan Standard Time (PST), the Pakistan Vs Tajikistan match will begin at 2:00pm. 

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) recently reached a deal with the Pakistan Television (PTV) Sports, which will now broadcast the match for the Pakistani audience. 

As the Pakistani football fans are curious about how and where they can buy tickets for the Pakistan vs Tajikistan match, here is the right information for them.

For the fans within the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, the tickets for the match are being sold on Bookme.pk website and mobile application.

Here is a step-by-step process to buy tickets of Pakistan vs Tajikistan football match :

  1. Go to “bookme.pk/events/fifa-world-cup-2026-qualifiers-round-2
  2. Selected the category of ticket: Premium A, B or First-Class A, B. (Premier tickets cost 500 Pakistani rupees PKR; First-class cost 250 PKR)
  3. Press continue and enter your details on the next web page. Details such as name, gender, CNIC, contact number, etc.
  4. Check event details (check 5 PKR service fee as well)
  5. Pay within 8 minutes through debit/master card, Easypasia, Jazz Cash, Stripe, etc.
  6. Get a ticket soft-copy on your email account
  7. Show the soft copy at the venue entrance and get access to your seat!
  8. One advantage of a soft copy is, that you aren’t using paper which is an eco-friendly decision on your behalf.
  9. The second option is to buy the ticket on the spot. You can reach Jinnah Stadium timely, and get a hard copy of the ticket after paying the price. You will get a paper-based ticket which can be kept as a memento after the match.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan – Check latest Dollar, Pound, Riyal rates

Pakistani rupee remained largely stable in open market as trading started on Monday. 

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

In the early hours of trading, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 287.2 for buying and 290.35 for selling.

Euro was recorded at 306 for buying and 308 for selling. British Pound remains stable at 353.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED stands at 79.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.1.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.2 290.35
Euro EUR 306 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.5 80.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.1 76.8
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766.33 774.33
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.59 39.99
Danish Krone DKK 41.91 42.31
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.76 37.11
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.68
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 934.16 943.16
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.45 62.05
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.44 175.44
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.83 26.13
Omani Riyal OMR 748.42 756.42
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.1 79.86
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.15 27.45
Swiss Franc CHF 326.36 326.86
Thai Bhat THB 8.08 8.23

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rate remains stable in Pakistan today – Check today gold price

KARACHI – Gold prices remained largely stable on Monday, with the per tola rate at Rs216,000.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 20 November 2023

As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold per tola in Pakistan stands at Rs216,000 while 10 grams of 24-karat precious metal is available at Rs185,185.

Price of 22-karat gold is currently priced at Rs169,753, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs187,950 and 18k gold rate for single tola is Rs161,100.

In global market, the bullion hovers at $1,981 per ounce with upward trajectory.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Karachi PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Islamabad PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Peshawar PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Quetta PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Sialkot PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Attock PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Gujranwala PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Jehlum PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Multan PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Bahawalpur PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Gujrat PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Nawabshah PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Chakwal PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Hyderabad PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Nowshehra PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Sargodha PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Faisalabad PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Mirpur PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560

