As the FIFA World Cup Qualifier round continues, Pakistan will play its match against Tajikistan at the Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad on Tuesday (November 21).

According to the Pakistan Standard Time (PST), the Pakistan Vs Tajikistan match will begin at 2:00pm.

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) recently reached a deal with the Pakistan Television (PTV) Sports, which will now broadcast the match for the Pakistani audience.

As the Pakistani football fans are curious about how and where they can buy tickets for the Pakistan vs Tajikistan match, here is the right information for them.

For the fans within the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, the tickets for the match are being sold on Bookme.pk website and mobile application.

Here is a step-by-step process to buy tickets of Pakistan vs Tajikistan football match :