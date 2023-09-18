CSS 2023 written result announced (Complete List of Successful candidates)

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) on Monday announced written results for Competitive Examination (CSS 2023).
It said that total 28,024 candidates had applied for the exam while less than fifty percent or 13,008 candidates appeared in it.
FPSC said that total 398 candidates had managed to clear the exams as pass percentage w.r.t appeared candidates stands at 3.06%.
CSS 2023 written result. Congratulations ????— Federal Public Service Commission Updates (@FPSC_Islamabad) September 18, 2023
Candidates Applied : 28024
Candidates Appeared : 13008
Candidates Passed in Written Exam : 398
Pass Percentage w.r.t Appeared Candidates :
3.06 %
2/2 https://t.co/AlVMSYuUhT pic.twitter.com/kLf7ixEiou
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 18, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296.7
|299.95
|Euro
|EUR
|321.5
|324.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375.5
|379
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.15
|79.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|795.46
|803.46
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.57
|42.97
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.21
|38.56
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.09
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|968.3
|977.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|776.86
|784.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.28
|81.98
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217.2
|219.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|334.14
|336.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Karachi
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Quetta
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Attock
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Multan
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.