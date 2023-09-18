NUMS MDCAT 2023 results announced (Check Results)

RAWALPINDI – The National University of Modern Sciences (NUMS) on Monday announced results for MDCAT 2023 exams.

Candidates can visit the NUMS website to get their result cards.

https://mdcat2023.numspak.edu.pk/result.aspx

It said the candidates can also submit an application for retotaling by 4pm September 28 after depositing a fee of Rs10,000.

It said no applications will be entertained after the deadline.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/18-Sep-2023/balochistan-mdcat-results-2023-check-latest-updates-here