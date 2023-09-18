Son of incarcenated PTI leader Ibad Farooq dies in Lahore 

LAHORE – A minor son of PTI leader Mian Ibad Farooq, who has been in jail for over 130 days after his arrest in case related to May 9 violence, died in Lahore after serious illness.
A brother of Farooq, who is also a ticket holder of PTI for provincial assembly seat, said his nephew fell into an illness related to brain following the arrest of his father. He said the child used to weep while remembering his father.
His funeral prayers will be offered in Lahore tonight, he said. Earlier, the incarcerated PTI leader had sent a message to his son from jail and motivated him.
There is also a conflicting claim that Farooq’s son had been suffering from the illness far before the arrest of his father.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 18, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296.7
|299.95
|Euro
|EUR
|321.5
|324.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375.5
|379
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.15
|79.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|795.46
|803.46
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.57
|42.97
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.21
|38.56
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.09
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|968.3
|977.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|776.86
|784.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.28
|81.98
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217.2
|219.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|334.14
|336.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Karachi
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Quetta
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Attock
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Multan
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
