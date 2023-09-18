Son of incarcenated PTI leader Ibad Farooq dies in Lahore 

LAHORE – A minor son of PTI leader Mian Ibad Farooq, who has been in jail for over 130 days after his arrest in case related to May 9 violence, died in Lahore after serious illness.

A brother of Farooq, who is also a ticket holder of PTI for provincial assembly seat, said his nephew fell into an illness related to brain following the arrest of his father. He said the child used to weep while remembering his father.

His funeral prayers will be offered in Lahore tonight, he said. Earlier, the incarcerated PTI leader had sent a message to his son from jail and motivated him.

There is also a conflicting claim that Farooq’s son had been suffering from the illness far before the arrest of his father.