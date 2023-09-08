Pakistani police plan to seize PTI leaders’ properties over May 9 violence

LAHORE – Police have sought details of properties owned by PTI leaders, who have been declared absconder in a case related to May 9 violence that sparked following the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan in a corruption case.

Reports said the police have sent letters to commissioner Lahore, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) governor and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman, seeking details of the properties, in order to start a process to seize them.

Furthermore, the police have also moved courts seeking permission to confiscate the properties of the absconding PTI leaders under Section 87 of CRPC.

The officials have sought details of properties of PTI chief’s sisters Haleema Khan and Uzma Khan, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hammad Azhar, Farrukh Habib, Zubair Niazi, Imtiaz Sheikh, Hafiz Farhat, Andleeb Abbas, Khalid Gujjar, Karamat Ali Khokar and others.

The investigation team have declared the PTI leaders absconders for not joining investigations in the case.