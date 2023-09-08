Search

Esra Bilgic dazzles at 80th Venice International film festival

Web Desk 05:43 PM | 8 Sep, 2023
Source: Instagram

Esra Bilgic, the Turkish sensation, graced the ninth day of the prestigious 80th Venice International Film Festival, making a lasting impression as she attended the screening of the Italian-Swiss drama film, "Lubo."

Stepping onto the red carpet, she radiated elegance and glamour, causing heads to turn and paparazzi cameras to flash incessantly.

For this grand premiere, Esra chose to wear a figure-accentuating black floor-length gown, a true masterpiece by British-Cypriot fashion designer Rasit Bagzibagli. The gown was a dazzling display of craftsmanship, entirely adorned with shimmering longitudinal glass beads that caught and reflected light, creating a mesmerizing effect akin to a freshly emerged mermaid from the depths of the sea.

The sleek, body-hugging silhouette emphasized Esra's curves and showcased the impeccable tailoring synonymous with the Rasit Bagzibagli atelier—a legacy rooted in a family business and backed by a 66-year-old luxury fabric company, Bagzibagli.

While the gown maintained an overall streamlined silhouette, a subtle flare and trailing hem added depth and movement to the garment. Esra's choice of a plunging rounded neckline provided a perfect backdrop to display her exquisite Boucheron jewellery. Diamond-encrusted necklaces and dangling earrings added a final touch of sparkle to the black, glittering ensemble worn by the hazel-eyed beauty. The necklace's semi-chevron design echoed in the earrings, complemented by teardrop motifs at the ends.

Completing her ensemble, Esra opted for matching black and silver pointed-toe pumps, a sultry brown smokey fox-eye makeup, a nude lip, and a trendy 90s supermodel-inspired messy half-updo hairstyle, with wispy strands framing her face. As she gracefully walked the red carpet, she held a single red rose, injecting a vibrant pop of colour and a touch of romance and charm into her all-black, old Hollywood-glamour look.

Esra Bilgic continued to captivate onlookers during the Venice festivities, donning another stunning outfit—a captivating all-red cocktail dress, also designed by Rasit Bagzibagli. This strapless creation was far from ordinary, with its corseted silhouette adorning the entire torso and intricate satin overlaps forming an almost geometric pattern across the bodice and abdomen. From the corset, the dress gracefully flowed into a pleated, short-length skirt in the same radiant red fabric. This design cleverly combined the fitted top half with a flared-out skirt, infusing dimension and intrigue into a classic red carpet archetype.

Keeping her styling minimal yet striking, Esra complemented the outfit with a pair of red, strappy stilettos, adding a finishing touch to her remarkable appearance at the film festival.

Her pictures garnered thousands of reactions, as social media users showered love on the showbiz star.

Esra Bilgic exudes timeless elegance in latest photoshoot

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

