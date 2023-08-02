Esra Bilgic exudes timeless elegance in latest photoshoot

Esra Bilgiç, the talented Turkish actor and model, has captivated audiences worldwide with her remarkable performance in the historic TV series, Dirilis: Ertugrul. Her portrayal of strong and influential characters has truly showcased her acting prowess.
Beyond her acting abilities, the 30-year-old star is also known for her impeccable fashion sense, consistently delighting fans with her adorable clicks. Over the years, she has garnered a massive following and has emerged as a fashion icon in her own right.
Her fashion style effortlessly combines chicness, elegance, and sophistication. While she embraces her cultural roots, she also embraces modern fashion trends with grace and flair. Her ability to fuse traditional elements with contemporary designs sets her apart as a true fashionista.
Bilgic, the talented actress, caused a stir on the internet with her latest captivating photoshoot. The enchanting setting of a beach chair provided the perfect backdrop as she exuded effortless charm and style. Dressed in a navy blue backless shirt adorned with delicate white polka dots, she looked both chic and alluring.
To complement her beachy look, she added a cherry red bandana adding an extra touch of playfulness to the ensemble.
"Before July ends. ❤️" she captioned the post.
Her pictures garnered thousands of reactions, as social media users showered love on the showbiz star while others called her out for her bold attire.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.
During the early hours of trading on Wednesday, the local currency was being traded at 288, with a drop of Rs0.46.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee plunged further to settle at 287.54 in the inter-bank market, however the situation in the open market was not the same.
Money market was expecting a revival of rupee after IMF bailout, however rupee remained under pressure amid huge demand for greenback as the government ended all restrictions on imports under IMF plan.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,420.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Karachi
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Quetta
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Attock
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Multan
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
