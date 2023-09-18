Search

Mansha Pasha speaks candidly about her husband's kidnapping and more

Maheen Khawaja
07:43 PM | 18 Sep, 2023
Mansha Pasha is a name synonymous with talent, eloquence, and intelligence in the entertainment industry. Renowned for her selective script choices, she consistently gravitates towards projects that not only tell compelling stories but also convey meaningful messages. 

In a candid conversation with Frieha Altaf on the 'FWhy' podcast, she shed light on the profound pain she experienced during her divorce, a deeply challenging period in her life. 

Amid the ongoing chaos in the country, where voices of dissent are met with abduction, Jibran was also taken into custody while Mansha was with him. Undeterred, she courageously raised her voice to demand justice for her husband. Through the power of social media and the unwavering support of thousands of Pakistanis from diverse ideological backgrounds, Jibran was eventually released and reunited with his family, a testament to the strength of collective advocacy.

Mansha candidly shared her emotions during this challenging time and expressed profound gratitude for the outpouring of support that played a pivotal role in reuniting her family. 

She also revealed the complexities of navigating well-intentioned advice while emphasizing the importance of trusting one's instincts. It took her five years to embark on an individualistic path after her initial divorce, a journey she embarked upon in her own time and at her own pace.

Her notable work includes roles in 'Laal Kabootar,' 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai,' and her current venture, 'Idiot.' Mansha has weathered the storms of life, emerging stronger with each challenge she faces.

Jibran Nasir, wife Mansha Pasha allowed to travel abroad 

The writer is a staff member.

