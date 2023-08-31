Search

Pakistan

Jibran Nasir, wife Mansha Pasha allowed to travel abroad 

04:37 PM | 31 Aug, 2023
KARACHI – The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday declared a fly ban on human rights lawyer Jibran Nasir and his wife Mansha Pasha null and void. 

The high court heard a petition filed by Nasir after they were barred from leaving the country by authorities at the Karachi airport in June this year. 

The petitioner said he was going abroad along with his family on June 27, 2023 to spend eid holidays when immigration officer placed an exit stamp on their passports and sent them back. He said the on-duty officer told him that there were directives of not allowing him to leave the country. 

He pleaded the court to declare the action null and void and allow him to go abroad. 

The court in its verdict said authorities put the names of Jibran Nasir and his wife on watchlist in haste, adding that the officials also failed to provide solid evidence to defend the move. 

The court said every Pakistan citizen is free to move, adding that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) committed an illegal action by stopping them. 

