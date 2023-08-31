Jibran Nasir, wife Mansha Pasha allowed to travel abroad 

KARACHI – The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday declared a fly ban on human rights lawyer Jibran Nasir and his wife Mansha Pasha null and void.
The high court heard a petition filed by Nasir after they were barred from leaving the country by authorities at the Karachi airport in June this year.
The petitioner said he was going abroad along with his family on June 27, 2023 to spend eid holidays when immigration officer placed an exit stamp on their passports and sent them back. He said the on-duty officer told him that there were directives of not allowing him to leave the country.
He pleaded the court to declare the action null and void and allow him to go abroad.
The court in its verdict said authorities put the names of Jibran Nasir and his wife on watchlist in haste, adding that the officials also failed to provide solid evidence to defend the move.
The court said every Pakistan citizen is free to move, adding that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) committed an illegal action by stopping them.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 31, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|320.4
|323.65
|Euro
|EUR
|344
|347
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|403
|408
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|87.5
|88.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|85
|85.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|205
|207
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|807.97
|815.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|233.5
|236
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.75
|42.15
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.22
|44.62
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.72
|39.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.63
|3.74
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.23
|2.31
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|985.36
|994.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.83
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.13
|181.13
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|789.03
|797.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.27
|83.97
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|227
|230
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|345.28
|347.78
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.61
|8.76
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 237,700 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs203,790.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,983 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,590.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Karachi
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Islamabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Peshawar
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Quetta
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Sialkot
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Attock
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Gujranwala
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Jehlum
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Multan
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Gujrat
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Nawabshah
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Chakwal
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Hyderabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Nowshehra
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Sargodha
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Faisalabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Mirpur
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
