BISE Mirpur Khas announces Matric Results 2023 | Check Results

Web Desk 05:25 PM | 31 Aug, 2023
Matric Result
Source: File photo

MIRPUR KHAS – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Mirpur Khas on Thursday announced matric results 2023. 

The BISE in a statement said the success ratio in the science group for class 10 remained 95.81 percent while in the general group it stood at 73.54pc.

The first position in the science group was clinched by Ibad Khan with 82.18% marks, while the second position went to Ariba, who got 91.81% marks, and Muhammad Muzamal got the third position with 91.72% marks. 

In the general group, Adnan Ahmed got the first position with 73.55% marks, while Atta Muhammad secured second position with 70.09 and Attaullah got the third position with 69.54% marks.

How to Check Matric Results 2023

Students can visit the official site of BISE Mirpur Khas to check the results. 

