Marriage, dreams, and future plans: Aima Baig engages in Q&A session to spill beans

Noor Fatima 06:13 PM | 31 Aug, 2023
Aima Baig
Source: Aima Baig (Instagram)

Revered Pakistani singer Aima Baig recently engaged in a candid yet honest question-and-answer session with her fandom on her Instagram stories. The now-expired session saw Baig instructing her followers to ‘ask away’ whatever wanted, which turned out to be a fun and engaging conversation.

In response to one of the queries, Baig was asked to pick her Hollywood actors to which she replied with the names Steve Carell, Cameron Diaz, and Anne Hathaway.

Another fan asked about the last film she watched to which the Item Number crooner replied that it was Oppenheimer, adding that she will watch it again.

With a Q&A session came the most anticipated question, whether Baig is single or not?

Several fans if the Rent Free diva is dating anyone or looking to get married, with one person inquiring whether the Na Cher Malangaan Nu singer is engaged or not. 

Baig quashed all hopes with one word, “Nope” however, there's a catch — As fans proceeded to ask more questions related to her relationship status and future plans, one fan kept it straight and asked if the Baazi singer had a crush on someone, to which the singer responded positively. 

Baig also shared a banter with fans.When one fan asked, “Can you find a partner for me?” Baig quipped, “Find me one first. It’s got to be a trade.”

“There should be no pressure whatsoever” to get married, responded the singer-songwriter when a fan asked her to opine on societal pressure surrounding women getting married. 

A few fans also hoped to watch the diva spread magic on their television screens, and asked if and when she would make her debut in the field of acting.

“When are we seeing you act?”, the 28-year-old singer teased, “What do you mean? I was acting this whole time LOL.”

When another fan asked the same question with a simple two-worder “Drama debut?”, the Yaarian singer responded more seriously with a two-worder, “Hmm…maybe.”

Baig also revealed that losing her loved ones was her biggest fear.

Keeping it real with her fans, Baig answered one of the more thought-provoking questions “Can money buy happiness”, to which the young starlet replied with a quote that stated “It is better to cry in a Rolls Royce than to be happy on a bicycle,” adding, “Even though I prefer the bicycle.”

“What advice would you give to a person who is continuously making efforts to form a bond?” asked another user.

“Maybe ask yourself if they are worth your effort,” she replied.

On the professional front, Baig recently dropped her latest track Funkari in July and the music video for the song has since garnered 2.2M views on YouTube. 

Aima Baig shares an insight into her life as an artist

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

