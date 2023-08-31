Search

Lifestyle

Here's why Kabuli Pulao is not airing in India

Web Desk 06:39 PM | 31 Aug, 2023
Here's why Kabuli Pulao is not airing in India
Source: Youtube

Green Entertainment's popular Kabuli Pulao has emerged as a noteworthy addition to the landscape of television dramas, captivating audiences with its unique storyline, exceptional performances, and engaging storytelling. Set in the heart of the vibrant city of Karachi, this drama brings to life a compelling narrative that resonates with viewers of all ages.

The drama's ability to explore a diverse range of emotions while maintaining a firm grip on realism is one of its standout features. It deftly delves into the complexities of human relationships and societal dynamics, shedding light on the challenges and triumphs faced by its characters. 

Week after week, the drama trends on YouTube, as anticipation builds around the evolving love story between Barbeena and Haji Mushtaq.

The popularity has even crossed borders to India, where many fans have welcomed the refreshing portrayal of Sabeena Farooq, particularly following her previous role as a villain in the immensely popular "Tere Bin." However, Indian enthusiasts were left puzzled when "Kabli Pulao" suddenly disappeared from their screens, leaving them in the dark about the reason behind this unexpected change.

In a prior statement, Sabeena Farooq had hinted at an upcoming pleasant surprise for Indian fans. Now, Nadia Afgan, the actress portraying Shamim in the drama, has come forward to address the query of why Indian audiences are unable to enjoy the drama.

She also had good news that the renowned platform Zee5 has secured the rights to air "Kabli Pulao" for Indian audiences. Soon, fans in India will be able to relish the drama on this platform.

WATCH – Kabli Pulao OST 'Tooti Phooti' out now!

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Celebs outraged by Hindu teacher's mistreatment of Muslim student in India

09:15 PM | 26 Aug, 2023

Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and Allu Arjun receive India's 69th National Film Award for best ...

11:30 PM | 24 Aug, 2023

Celebrities congratulate India on Chandrayaan-3 moon landing

06:24 PM | 24 Aug, 2023

Iffat Omar tells why she wouldn't copy Uorfi Javed's style

10:55 PM | 20 Aug, 2023

Is Firdous Ashiq Awan's intuition about Sania-Shoaib's divorce true or not?

08:11 PM | 20 Aug, 2023

Why is Maya Ali trending on Twitter?

10:43 AM | 20 Aug, 2023

Facebook Comments

Advertisement

Latest

Here's why Kabuli Pulao is not airing in India

06:39 PM | 31 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope - 31 August, 2023 

09:02 AM | 31 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 31, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 31, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 320.4 323.65
Euro EUR 344 347
UK Pound Sterling GBP 403 408
U.A.E Dirham AED 87.5 88.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 85 85.8
Australian Dollar AUD 205 207
Bahrain Dinar BHD 807.97 815.97
Canadian Dollar CAD 233.5 236
China Yuan CNY 41.75 42.15
Danish Krone DKK 44.22 44.62
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.72 39.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.63 3.74
Japanese Yen JPY 2.23 2.31
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 985.36 994.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.83 64.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.13 181.13
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.04 28.34
Omani Riyal OMR 789.03 797.03
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.27 83.97
Singapore Dollar SGD 227 230
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 345.28 347.78
Thai Bhat THB 8.61 8.76

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan – August 31, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 237,700 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs203,790.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,983 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,590.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan (31 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Karachi PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Islamabad PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Peshawar PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Quetta PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Sialkot PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Attock PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Gujranwala PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Jehlum PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Multan PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Bahawalpur PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Gujrat PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Nawabshah PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Chakwal PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Hyderabad PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Nowshehra PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Sargodha PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Faisalabad PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Mirpur PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: