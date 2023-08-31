Here's why Kabuli Pulao is not airing in India

Green Entertainment's popular Kabuli Pulao has emerged as a noteworthy addition to the landscape of television dramas, captivating audiences with its unique storyline, exceptional performances, and engaging storytelling. Set in the heart of the vibrant city of Karachi, this drama brings to life a compelling narrative that resonates with viewers of all ages.

The drama's ability to explore a diverse range of emotions while maintaining a firm grip on realism is one of its standout features. It deftly delves into the complexities of human relationships and societal dynamics, shedding light on the challenges and triumphs faced by its characters.

Week after week, the drama trends on YouTube, as anticipation builds around the evolving love story between Barbeena and Haji Mushtaq.

The popularity has even crossed borders to India, where many fans have welcomed the refreshing portrayal of Sabeena Farooq, particularly following her previous role as a villain in the immensely popular "Tere Bin." However, Indian enthusiasts were left puzzled when "Kabli Pulao" suddenly disappeared from their screens, leaving them in the dark about the reason behind this unexpected change.

In a prior statement, Sabeena Farooq had hinted at an upcoming pleasant surprise for Indian fans. Now, Nadia Afgan, the actress portraying Shamim in the drama, has come forward to address the query of why Indian audiences are unable to enjoy the drama.

She also had good news that the renowned platform Zee5 has secured the rights to air "Kabli Pulao" for Indian audiences. Soon, fans in India will be able to relish the drama on this platform.