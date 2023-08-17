Search

WATCH – Kabli Pulao OST 'Tooti Phooti' out now!

17 Aug, 2023
Green Entertainment's "Kabli Pulao" has emerged as a noteworthy addition to the landscape of television dramas, captivating audiences with its unique storyline, exceptional performances, and engaging storytelling. Set in the heart of the vibrant city of Karachi, this drama brings to life a compelling narrative that resonates with viewers of all ages.

At the core of this drama is the captivating chemistry between its lead characters, Haji Mushtaq and Barbeena. Their unconventional yet endearing relationship takes centre stage, infusing the drama with a sense of authenticity and novelty. As the plot unfolds, the audience is taken on a roller-coaster ride of emotions, ranging from heartwarming moments to intense drama, and even touches of humour.

The drama's ability to explore a diverse range of emotions while maintaining a firm grip on realism is one of its standout features. It deftly delves into the complexities of human relationships and societal dynamics, shedding light on the challenges and triumphs faced by its characters. This multidimensional approach not only adds depth to the storyline but also allows viewers to connect with the characters on a personal level.

The audience's adoration for the first OST, "Ankhain," sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, was immediate and immense. However, the longing for the second OST, "Tooti Phooti," which beautifully complements various scenes, has been palpable. Fans fervently requested Green TV to release it, and their wish has finally been granted as "Tooti Phooti" is now available. The soulful melody is skillfully performed by Sami Khan and Nimra Rafiq, with the lyrics and composition credited to Sami Khan himself.

Here's what fans had to say: 

