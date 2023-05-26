Pink taxi service for women to be introduced in Karachi

After the Pink Bus Service, the Sindh government is going to launch a Pink Taxi Service featuring electric cars for women.

Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon announced this at a meeting in Karachi that was attended by Sindh Transport Secretary Salim Rajput among other officials.

According to Memon, 200 e-powered taxis will start operating in Karachi and 50 of these will be women-only taxis driven by women drivers. The minister said the government was still working on the hiring of women drivers, set-up for charging and parking depots.

Memon gave directives to concerned authorities to roll out a route of the bus service from Hattri to Khesana Mori in Hyderabad, kicking off within the next three days.

Memon said the eco-friendly taxi service will provide jobs to the unemployed youth, saving oil worth billions of rupees. The Sindh government decided to use 500 new buses under the People's Bus Service in the next fiscal year.

“People living in rural areas will get affordable travel facilities with the launch of the new route,” he said.

The minister issued directives to bring all buses present in the backup on Karachi’s roads for the convenience of citizens, saying that the government will receive 20 new buses by June 15.