Hareem Shah goes public about circumstances leading to Aamir Liaquat's death

Pakistani social media personality and one of the most recognized TikTokers in Pakistan, Hareem Shah, recently came forward to share her opinion on the circumstances that led to the tragic death of televangelist and political leader Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

The controversy queen of Lollywood was recently seen in a podcast with accomplished YouTuber Nadir Ali. The former discussed the adverse effects of trolling and public scrutiny and highlighted the online cancel culture that leads to deteriorating mental health.

Discussing one's unhinged mentality after severe backlash and bullying, Shah said, “People have a lot of negativity. I don’t pay attention to trolls anymore because I have seen many people losing their lives. Recently, I saw Aamir Liaquat Hussain, who was content and attended your show with his wife, and everyone saw him doing just fine. I also happened to talk to him with my husband but then I received the unfortunate news. Isn't it suspicious that a man doing great in his life suddenly dies? Could we hold the online trolling accountable for his death?"

The 30-year-old TikToker further said, "One can ignore the public mockery but it is quite impossible if the trolling is instigated by your spouse. God forbid, if my husband leaks any sensitive information on the internet, I will definitely be shattered. Such immoral acts can break one from inside."

Shah deeply sympathized with the late television host, having faced almost the same level of ridicule and hate herself.

For the unversed, the late Aamir Liaquat was found dead at his home in June this year. The late host had been dealing with divorce petitions filed by his third wife, Dania Shah.