World's fastest rollercoaster ride inaugurated in Dubai

Noor Fatima
11:51 PM | 30 Oct, 2022
Source: Emmar Group (Website)
For avid thrill seekers, the world's fastest rollercoaster ride has begun to give you the ride of one's life.

According to the Guinness World Records, the officially announced "The Storm Coaster" situated in Dubai Hills Mall has been titled the world's fastest vertical-launch roller coaster. The ride's vertical launch speed of 41 kilometers per hour earned it first place, and its indoor location took the prize.

"The Storm" gives its riders an experience at a top vertical launch speed of 41km per hour along a 670-meter track that twists throughout the building, according to Guinness World Records. The Storm Coaster officially opened on February 17, 2022.

"The multivehicle inversion coaster includes a completely vertical launch, powered by magnetic LSM motors, sending riders more than 50 metres up into the building," according to Emmar group, owner of the ride.

The Emaar group shared the news on its Instagram, captioning, "Big news, big celebrations! #BurjKhalifa lights up the sky in celebration of The Storm Coaster winning the Guinness World Record for the World's Fastest Vertical Launch Roller Coaster!".

The Storm Coater -integrated inside the Dubai Mall- offers an enthralling experience while the riders vertically drop into the midst of a massive storm and then venture into a light-paced two-and-half-minute chase. 

