Gold price jumps by Rs3,400 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices continued upward trajectory and sees a massive jump on Wednesday in domestic market inline with the international bullion market.

The price of per tola gold increased by Rs3,400 to close at Rs239,800 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold surged by Rs2,915 to settle at Rs205,590, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity increased by $7 to settle at $1,945 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained constant at Rs2,850 per tola and Rs2,443.41 per 10 grams, respectively.