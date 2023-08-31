Pakistani rupee slides to all-time low of 305 against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against the US dollar, and the embattled currency now touched an all-time low of 305 in the interbank market on Thursday.

During the intraday trading, the Pakistani rupee faced fresh decline of Rs0.59, and was quoted at 305.04.

In previous sessions, PKR continued negative trajectory following the dissolution of the former government.

In the last couple of weeks, the greenback gained by 15 rupees in the interbank market and over 25 rupees in the open market.

In the open market, the Pakistani rupee hovered at 325 for buying purposes for customers.

The local unit is likely to remain under pressure against the dollar amid huge demand for foreign currency, primarily driven by the need to clear backlog consignments as the government ended all import curbs.