Weather Update for Islamabad

Hot, and dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country including the federal capital Islamabad during the next 24 hours, PMD said.
As the metropolis nestled in the beautiful Margalla Hills is having hot weather, the Met Office said there is no chance of rains in the coming days.
On Thursday, the temperature of Islamabad was predicted to hover between 36-38C. It was sunny in the city while winds blew at around 12km/h, with a visibility of 6km.
Air quality of the federal capital was recorded at 48 which is fair. The air quality is ideal for most individuals; enjoy your normal outdoor activities.
Synoptic Situation
Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 31, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|320.4
|323.65
|Euro
|EUR
|344
|347
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|403
|408
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|87.5
|88.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|85
|85.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|205
|207
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|807.97
|815.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|233.5
|236
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.75
|42.15
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.22
|44.62
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.72
|39.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.63
|3.74
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.23
|2.31
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|985.36
|994.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.83
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.13
|181.13
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|789.03
|797.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.27
|83.97
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|227
|230
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|345.28
|347.78
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.61
|8.76
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 237,700 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs203,790.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,983 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,590.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Karachi
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Islamabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Peshawar
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Quetta
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Sialkot
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Attock
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Gujranwala
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Jehlum
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Multan
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Gujrat
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Nawabshah
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Chakwal
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Hyderabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Nowshehra
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Sargodha
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Faisalabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Mirpur
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
