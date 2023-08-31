Weather Update for Islamabad

Hot, and dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country including the federal capital Islamabad during the next 24 hours, PMD said.

Rain Update Islamabad

As the metropolis nestled in the beautiful Margalla Hills is having hot weather, the Met Office said there is no chance of rains in the coming days.

Islamabad Temperature today

On Thursday, the temperature of Islamabad was predicted to hover between 36-38C. It was sunny in the city while winds blew at around 12km/h, with a visibility of 6km.

Islamabad Air Quality Index

Air quality of the federal capital was recorded at 48 which is fair. The air quality is ideal for most individuals; enjoy your normal outdoor activities.

Synoptic Situation

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.