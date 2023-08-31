Search

PEMRA bars broadcast of drama serial ‘Hadsa’ believed to be based on motorway gang-rape case

Web Desk 11:21 AM | 31 Aug, 2023
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has a restricted broadcast of TV serial Hadsa which was believed to be based on the 2020 motorway gang rape case.

The country’s television regulator took action amid outrage over criticism as the soap opera was believed to be based on motorway gang rape, the heinous event that made international headlines as a woman traveling near Lahore was sexually assaulted by two men in front of her children.

Amid the criticism, a formal complaint was registered by advocate Khadija Siddiqi after which PEMRA directed Geo TV from airing the broadcast of the controversial drama.

This formal complaint was lodged after public outcry about the show as the people found plot related to the disturbing event that sent shockwaves across the nation.

The development comes as rape victim consulted the matter with legal eagles, and the counsel then approached PEMRA to stop broadcast.

In the notice, PEMRA mentioned receiving several complaints from viewers with regards to the plot/ theme of the drama and said that viewers criticized the show for it being based on a real incident that took place at the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway.

It said masses are of the view that portrayal of such a heinous act will not only trigger the trauma of that unfortunate victim but would also tarnish the country’s image globally and viewers abroad would perceive Pakistan as an unsafe place for women.

PEMRA called storyline of Hadsa highly inappropriate, disturbing and not depicting a true picture of Pakistani society, and prohibited immediately under Section 27 of the Pemra Ordinance, 2002 as amended by Pemra (Amendment) Act 2007.

‘Hadiqa says Hadsa not related to motorway rape case’

Amid the backlash, Hadiqa Kiani has turned down claims that the story of her new drama serial ‘Hadsa’ based on 2020 motorway rape incident.

She shared a note, saying "After several conversations with the team and only after reading the script I understood that Hadsa was not related to motorway story."

The Janaan crooner said she asked question whether the drama was based on the true incident, before taking the project. To this, the team denied any link with the disturbing incident, she held.

Hadiqa said rape and violence happen far too often in the society to men, women and children from all social classes and all regions, and she sadly been exposed to many stories like this one but I can say that Hadsa is not based on anyone’s story, it is based on a sickly common part of our reality.

She further mentioned not being in position to say how survivors should respond. “All I can say is that we bring the conversation regarding this evil forward, that we can all make strides to protect and empower survivors,” she said.

Lahore-Sialkot motorway incident – Pakistan hands death sentence to attackers Abid, Shafqat

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

