NADRA DG sacked from post
Share
ISLAMABAD – The chairman of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) on Thursday removed the authority’s Director-General Zulfiqar Ali from his post.
According to the official notification issued by NADRA, the chairman of the national authority had directed the removal of Zulfiqar Ali with all administrative and financial authority, delegated or otherwise, withdrawn from him immediately.
"The action was taken with the approval of competent authority," read the official communique.
Reports in local media suggested that Ali’s financial and administrative authorities were withdrawn with immediate effect. The authority hasn’t given any reason for his removal yet.
He was appointed as a director-general for the projects department in June 2016.
- Aamir Masood becomes air marshal as promotions in PAF announced05:41 PM | 10 Jul, 2020
- PM Imran approves 2nd phase of locusts control plan to compensate ...05:09 PM | 10 Jul, 2020
-
- Newly built hospital to help Pakistan fight against COVID-19 ...04:16 PM | 10 Jul, 2020
- Pakistan’s earns US $ 1176 mln from IT services’ export04:03 PM | 10 Jul, 2020
- Actress Naya Rivera presumed dead after disappearance on boat trip ...01:41 PM | 10 Jul, 2020
- Meghan Markle, Priyanka Chopra, Michelle Obama to speak at UN's ...11:55 AM | 10 Jul, 2020
- I will not no longer do item songs in films: Sadaf Sabzwari11:45 AM | 10 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020