Corovnavirus — UAE not accepting PCR reports of Chughtai Labs at airports

LAHORE – Covid-19 test is mandatory for international travelers to cross into a country as world is alert to the threats posed by the deadly virus that has claimed over one million lives across the globe.

United Arab Emirates has also placed same restrictions as authorities of the country demand coronavirus negative report at the time of arrival.

Pakistani passengers or visitors take with them the reports to show them to the UAE officials upon arrival but a problem erupts when their reports are rejected as these are not issued by authorised laboratories.

As such cases started emerging; Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has issued a warning that Dubai Civil Aviation Authority is not accepting Chughtai Laboratories and Islamabad Diagnostic Center PCR reports.

It accepts only reports from labs registered with Pure Health, the national carrier said.

The PIA also shared the names of the authorised laboratories. If your destination is Dubair or Sharja then authorised labs in Pakistan are Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust and Aga Khan University Hospital.

If you are travelling to Abu Dhabi or Al-Ain then you are required to take your PCR test from Excel Labs, Shifa Labs, Doctor’s Diagnostic Laboratory & Consultants, Advanced Laboratories, Dr. Ziauddin Hospital and RMI Lab Collection Point.

