Mariyam Nafees and Mishi Khan lash out at Reham Khan
Amid the escalating tension in the political arena, Pakistani celebrities have been stepping forward in support of Imran Khan who has been removed as prime minister of Pakistan through a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly.
The former premier's ex-wife Reham Khan has been receiving a lot of backlash from the stars as she has been dubbed a 'graceless ex' over her consistent jibes and political affiliations.
This time around, Mariyam Nafees and Mishi Khan have slammed Reham Khan. The Diyar e Dil star questioned Reham's relevance to politics beyond being Imran Khan's 'graceless ex'.
On the other hand, Mishi Khan addressed Reham on behalf of the entertainment fraternity after the latter criticised celebrities for supporting IK.
Earlier, Muneeb Butt had thrashed Reham for profiting slot from being the PM's former wife while producing the film Janaan in reply to her tweet where she said, "All these actors giving endorsements to the Kupitaan had better [gotten] heavy investments for their film projects!"
