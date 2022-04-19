Mariyam Nafees and Mishi Khan lash out at Reham Khan
Web Desk
03:46 PM | 19 Apr, 2022
Mariyam Nafees and Mishi Khan lash out at Reham Khan
Source: Instagram
Share

Amid the escalating tension in the political arena, Pakistani celebrities have been stepping forward in support of Imran Khan who has been removed as prime minister of Pakistan through a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly.

The former premier's ex-wife Reham Khan has been receiving a lot of backlash from the stars as she has been dubbed a 'graceless ex' over her consistent jibes and political affiliations.

This time around, Mariyam Nafees and Mishi Khan have slammed Reham Khan. The Diyar e Dil star questioned Reham's relevance to politics beyond being Imran Khan's 'graceless ex'.

On the other hand, Mishi Khan addressed Reham on behalf of the entertainment fraternity after the latter criticised celebrities for supporting IK. 

Earlier, Muneeb Butt had thrashed Reham for profiting slot from being the PM's former wife while producing the film Janaan in reply to her tweet where she said, "All these actors giving endorsements to the Kupitaan had better [gotten] heavy investments for their film projects!"

Watch - Mishi Khan gets emotional while listening ... 05:31 PM | 11 Apr, 2022

Pakistani actress and television host Mishi Khan has shared an emotional video after Imran Khan became the first prime ...

More From This Category
Shoaib Malik reveals why Sania Mirza ate apples ...
06:15 PM | 19 Apr, 2022
Merub Ali, Ali Safina and other stars get stuck ...
05:20 PM | 19 Apr, 2022
Imran Ashraf wins hearts with latest viral video
04:35 PM | 19 Apr, 2022
Alizeh Shah and Shahzad Sheikh pair up for an ...
03:15 PM | 19 Apr, 2022
Hareem Shah lands in hot water as SHC rejects ...
10:27 PM | 18 Apr, 2022
Pakistan's Grammy-winning singer Arooj Aftab ...
08:26 PM | 18 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shoaib Malik reveals why Sania Mirza ate apples during pregnancy
06:15 PM | 19 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr