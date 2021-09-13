Indian army general slammed for mistaking Shaan, Umair Jaswal as soldiers martyred in Panjshir

The internet was left in a frenzy as an Indian army general took to Twitter to share the photos of Pakistani soldiers who were allegedly martyred in Panjshir valley.

Needless to say, the tweet became a victim of mass trolling considering the pictures shared were actually of Pakistani stars Shaan Shahid, Umair Jaswal and Bilal Ashraf.

The handsome hunks were clicked on the sets of the 2017 film Yalghaar, all dressed up as soldiers.

Major General GD Bakshi of the Indian armed forces tweeted out a message about the alleged killing of Pakistani soldiers in Panjshir valley.

Pak Army (SSG)has suffered very hy cas in Panjshir. killed - 07 officers, 12 JCOs ,75 OR &wounded 05offrs ,09 JCOs 160 OR. peshawar, swat and Quetta MHs overflowing.Maj Gen Adil Rehmani has come back to organise discreet funerals in dead of Night- like in kargil. like thieves — Maj Gen (Dr)GD Bakshi SM,VSM(retd) (@GeneralBakshi) September 10, 2021

The hilarious responses that poured in after the tweet left the internet rolling with laughter as the netizens went on a humourous spree to troll Bakshi.

“My class fellow from school days Maj Aijaj 2nd from left and Capt Jufar 1st from left embraced martyrdom in Panjshir. They were buried yesterday in Peshawar. ISPR is trying to hide these casualties. They fought bravely and should be honoured as such. This is injustice by Pak Army.”

My class fellow from school days Maj Aijaj 2nd from left and Capt Jufar 1st from left embraced martyrdom in Panjshir. They were buried yesterday in Peshawar. ISPR is trying to hide these casualties. They fought bravely and should be honoured as such. This is injustice by Pak Army pic.twitter.com/sOx16xpAol — Disgruntled Doc (@Fauji_Doctor) September 10, 2021

The fun doesn't end here as another Indian army general couldn't decipher the sarcastic undertone and retweeted the picture, asserting how Pakistan had “disowned its dead”.

This is the truth on #PanjshirValley and Pak casualties. As expected @YusufMoeed lied and Pak disowned its dead. This shameful nation with a shameful leadership refuses to honour its dead. Instead buries them at night to avoid publicity. Nothing can be more degrading for soldiers pic.twitter.com/OlANAWJ0a5 — Maj Gen Harsha Kakar (@kakar_harsha) September 11, 2021

Pakistani superstars Shaan and Umair couldn't resist and they jumped onto the bandwagon giving a befitting reply. “Hello from the other side. Pakistan Zindabad.”