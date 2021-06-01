Shaan Shahid speaks his heart out about 'most special gift' of Almighty

Pakistani superstar Shaan Shahid believes that daughters are a blessing. Considering he is a proud and doting dad of four daughters, the 50-year-old star holds his daughters close to his heart.

A father to four daughters, Shaan penned a heartfelt note of gratitude, showing how blessed he always feels while sharing an adorable father-daughter moment.

Turning to his Twitter handle, the Waar star shared a picture with one of his daughters and wrote, "The most beautiful bond is between a father and a daughter."

The most beautiful bond is of a father and a daughter ..Daughters are the most special gift of the ALMIGHTY ♥️???????? .. they make a house in your heart and live there till eternity .. may the daughters of the world stay blessed always♥️???????? pic.twitter.com/8hkbWRkJ7z — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) May 30, 2021

The star regularly shares family pictures and keeps the fans updated through his Instagram handle.

Recently, the film actor celebrated his 50th birthday. He took to Twitter to thank his fans and well-wishers for their love, respect and best wishes.

Earlier, cricketer Shahid Afridi discussed the Pakistani obsession with having sons. “Although I’m mostly travelling, I try my best to spend time with my daughters on Eid. I have witnessed my life change with the arrival of each one of them,” said the former Pakistani skipper.

Afridi condemned the gender-based bias of men towards their daughters and scorned those who fail to celebrate this blessing.