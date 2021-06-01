Shaan Shahid speaks his heart out about 'most special gift' of Almighty
Web Desk
06:14 PM | 1 Jun, 2021
Shaan Shahid speaks his heart out about 'most special gift' of Almighty
Share

Pakistani superstar Shaan Shahid believes that daughters are a blessing. Considering he is a proud and doting dad of four daughters, the 50-year-old star holds his daughters close to his heart.

A father to four daughters, Shaan penned a heartfelt note of gratitude, showing how blessed he always feels while sharing an adorable father-daughter moment.

Turning to his Twitter handle, the Waar star shared a picture with one of his daughters and wrote, "The most beautiful bond is between a father and a daughter."

The star regularly shares family pictures and keeps the fans updated through his Instagram handle.

Recently, the film actor celebrated his 50th birthday. He took to Twitter to thank his fans and well-wishers for their love, respect and best wishes. 

Earlier, cricketer Shahid Afridi discussed the Pakistani obsession with having sons. “Although I’m mostly travelling, I try my best to spend time with my daughters on Eid. I have witnessed my life change with the arrival of each one of them,” said the former Pakistani skipper.

Afridi condemned the gender-based bias of men towards their daughters and scorned those who fail to celebrate this blessing.

Shaan Shahid celebrates 50th birthday, thanks ... 11:01 PM | 27 Apr, 2021

Leading Pakistani film actor Shaan Shahid celebrated his 50th birthday on Tuesday.  The Waar actor took to Twitter ...

More From This Category
Alizeh Shah defies wardrobe backlash, responds to ...
06:37 PM | 1 Jun, 2021
Saba Qamar shares a beautiful memory of late ...
05:54 PM | 1 Jun, 2021
Dubai residents can get Pakistani mangoes ...
03:09 PM | 1 Jun, 2021
Video of Rashid Khan singing 'Mere Paas Tum Ho' ...
02:31 PM | 1 Jun, 2021
Areeba Habib and Ekta Kapoor's sweet Instagram ...
02:08 PM | 1 Jun, 2021
Minal Khan joins Ahsan Mohsin Ikram at Karachi ...
01:39 PM | 1 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Alizeh Shah defies wardrobe backlash, responds to critics with new sizzling video
06:37 PM | 1 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr