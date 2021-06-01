Alizeh Shah defies wardrobe backlash, responds to critics with new sizzling video
06:37 PM | 1 Jun, 2021
Alizeh Shah defies wardrobe backlash, responds to critics with new sizzling video
Pakistani television actress Alizeh Shah rose to fame within a very short span of time. Despite being a relatively new face, Shah was quick to make her mark in the industry as the audience adored her onscreen presence.

The 20-year-old actress, who has proved her mettle in diverse roles, appears to be a die-hard fan of the world renowned singer Megan Thee Stallion's hit track 'Cocky AF'.

Leaving her massive fan following bedazzled, Shah was the epitome of gorgeousness as she showed off her killer moves.

Shah looked bold and beautiful in the latest video she posted on her Instagram handle and raised the temperature with her style and expressions. Dressed in a baby pink outfit, the Ehd e Wafa star kept her caption short and sassy.

"not seekin approval," she wrote. The caption itself was loud and clear and comes after she faced severe backlash against her outfits.

Earlier, the Tanaa Banaa star left many eyebrows raised over her wardrobe choices. Despite wearing a baggy top, Alizeh's plunging neckline triggered an uproar on the internet.

Lately, the star has been in the news for multiple reasons. She became the top Twitter trend recently and the topic of discussion was her clothes.

