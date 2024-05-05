Is Javeria Abbasi tying the knot again? New video sparks rumors

Renowned actress Javeria Abbasi has sparked speculation about her second marriage through a cryptic post on her official Instagram account.

In a recent video shared by Javeria Abbasi, she is seen holding hands with an unidentified man, hinting at a significant relationship milestone. What caught the attention of her followers was the ring adorning her finger, strongly suggestive of an engagement. The actress accompanied the post with a caption that simply read 'new beginnings,' leaving fans and well-wishers buzzing with congratulations and anticipation for what lies ahead.

Adding fuel to the rumor mill, the influential entertainment blogger page Irfanistan shared insights suggesting that Javeria Abbasi is on the brink of entering into her second marriage, further intensifying curiosity within the entertainment industry.

It's noteworthy that Javeria Abbasi's first marriage was to actor Shamoon Abbasi in 1997, and a year later, their daughter Anzela Abbasi was born.

Javeria Abbasi and Shamoon Abbasi parted ways in 2009. After the divorce, Anzela Abbasi stayed with her mother, and in 2023, Javeria married off her daughter Anzela.

Following the failure of her first marriage, Shamoon Abbasi went on to marry thrice more. His second marriage was to Humaima Malick, which lasted only a year. Then he married Javeria Randhawa, which also ended in divorce.

After the third unsuccessful marriage, Shamoon Abbasi tied the knot for the fourth time with Sherry Shah.