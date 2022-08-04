British rapper Dutchavelli embraces Islam
British rapper and hip-hop artist Dutchavelli, born Stephan Fabulous Allen, has converted to Islam.
The Birmingham-born artist was heavily influenced by the teachings of the religion and sought peace within the second most-followed religion in the world.
A video circulating on social media platforms shows Dutchavelli taking his Shahadah and finally embracing Islam. The rapper also confirmed the news.
The Zero Zero rapper's fans extended their congratulations to the artist.
A video has been circulating online of the prominent UK rapper, 'Dutchavelli', taking his shahadah and becoming Muslim. pic.twitter.com/ZAv3LIzL7i— 5Pillars (@5Pillarsuk) August 3, 2022
Stephen Allen adopted the stage name Dutchavelli in 2016. The with rose to prominence with ‘New Jack City’. Although the legal trouble involving a firearm charge in 2018 halted his career for two years, the rapper regained recognition in 2020 after releasing a series of smash hits including ‘Only If You Knew’ which amassed over 20 million views in a few months.
Dutchavelli collaborated with artists such as Stormzy and M Huncho and cemented his name in the drill scene as well.
