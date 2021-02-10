Mexican woman embraces Islam, marries Karachi man
Share
KARACHI – It was love at first 'like' when Mexican woman Sonia Elizabeth fell in love with Muhammad Amir, a resident of Karachi, both got connected on social media.
Sonia who hailed from Mexico fell in love with Amir which forced her to come to Pakistan, where she married Amir, before converting to Islam. Later, Sonia embraced Islam and she was named Zainab.
It all started when the ‘lovebirds’ met online. Both claim they fell in love very primarily which makes the woman leave the family and native country and to travel Pakistan.
Earlier, many of the American, Czech, and Danish women also travel to Pakistan to find the ‘love of their lives.’
Love knows no bounds… 23-year-old Pakistani man ... 10:27 PM | 25 Jan, 2021
LAHORE – A 23-year-old man in Punjab's Gujranwala district has married a 65-year-old Czech woman, who is also in ...
- Chaos in Islamabad’s D-Chowk as govt employee’s protest over pay ...12:05 PM | 10 Feb, 2021
- ‘Call of Peace’ – Pakistan Navy releases promo song 'AMAN 2021' ...11:37 AM | 10 Feb, 2021
- PM Imran to embark on maiden official visit to Sri Lanka on Feb 2211:16 AM | 10 Feb, 2021
- K2Expedition2021 – FM Qureshi assures Chilean counterpart of all ...10:50 AM | 10 Feb, 2021
- Mexican woman embraces Islam, marries Karachi man10:25 AM | 10 Feb, 2021
- 'Numaish' – Ali Xeeshan makes fashion statement along with a social ...04:41 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
- Rajiv Kapoor dies of cardiac arrest03:53 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
- Ariana Grande makes history with 20th Guinness World Record title04:10 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021