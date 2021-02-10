Mexican woman embraces Islam, marries Karachi man
Web Desk
10:25 AM | 10 Feb, 2021
KARACHI – It was love at first 'like' when Mexican woman Sonia Elizabeth fell in love with Muhammad Amir, a resident of Karachi, both got connected on social media.

Sonia who hailed from Mexico fell in love with Amir which forced her to come to Pakistan, where she married Amir, before converting to Islam. Later, Sonia embraced Islam and she was named Zainab.

It all started when the ‘lovebirds’ met online. Both claim they fell in love very primarily which makes the woman leave the family and native country and to travel Pakistan.

Earlier, many of the American, Czech, and Danish women also travel to Pakistan to find the ‘love of their lives.’

