K2Expedition2021 – FM Qureshi assures Chilean counterpart of all possible efforts to trace missing mountaineers
Web Desk
10:50 AM | 10 Feb, 2021
K2Expedition2021 – FM Qureshi assures Chilean counterpart of all possible efforts to trace missing mountaineers
Share

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with Chilean counterpart Andrés Allamand. Qureshi assured the Chilean government to find the missing team including Chilean mountaineer Juan Pablo Mohr.

Expressing concern over the missing mountaineers, he updated the Chilean counterpart of the efforts being made by Pakistan to locate the missing team, including a number of operations by the Pakistan Army amid harsh weather conditions.

Chilean Foreign Minister Andrés Allamand acknowledged and expressed gratitude to the Government of Pakistan on behalf of the country and the family of Juan Pablo.

Both sides also discussed bilateral relations and agreed to remain engaged in the future.

Earlier on Tuesday, the search and rescue operation to trace the missing mountaineers halted due to harsh weather.

#K2WinterSummit2021 – Search for Ali Sadpara, ... 02:10 PM | 9 Feb, 2021

SKARDU – Pakistan Army has decided to continue search and rescue operation to locate missing Muhammad Ali ...

More From This Category
Chaos in Islamabad’s D-Chowk as govt ...
12:05 PM | 10 Feb, 2021
‘Call of Peace’ – Pakistan Navy releases ...
11:37 AM | 10 Feb, 2021
PM Imran to embark on maiden official visit to ...
11:16 AM | 10 Feb, 2021
Mexican woman embraces Islam, marries Karachi man
10:25 AM | 10 Feb, 2021
Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,072 new infections, ...
09:50 AM | 10 Feb, 2021
Three factory workers burn to death in Karachi's ...
09:30 AM | 10 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'It was love at first sight,' Nadia Khan shares details of how she met husband Faisal ...
06:20 PM | 9 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr