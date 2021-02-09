K2WinterSummit2021 – Search for Ali Sadpara, team enters fourth day amid harsh weather

SKARDU – Pakistan Army has decided to continue search and rescue operation to locate missing Muhammad Ali Sadpara, John Snorri, and Juan Pablo Mohr on Tuesday hoping to locate the missing men alive. The rescue mission was halted earlier after non-stop intensive efforts amid harsh weather.

According to the sources, the search and rescue mission for the three missing mountaineers will continue today once the weather improves and all resources at the disposal of the military have been mobilised.

Air and ground efforts are being utilised as the search and rescue mission enters the fourth day, acknowledging that due to the high altitude and extreme weather conditions, the search mission was facing difficulties.

First time in the history! A search operation has been taken for Ali sadpara in -50 c• and 90km p/h speed of wind salute to these volunteers #Alisadapara pic.twitter.com/dFP2zrUXJy — Hoorain Pervaiz???????? (@HoorainPervaiz) February 9, 2021

Alpine Club of Pakistan claimed that the rescue teams during their search operation found evidence at a few places including possible traces of a camp and sleeping bag.

Earlier on Monday, a special forward-looking infrared (FLIR) mission by a C-130 aircraft was planned. However, the FLIR cannot operate at that altitude and temperature

Nepalese mountaineer Chhang Dawa Sherpa also updated the current operations in a Facebook post, he wrote, "Army Aviation 5 squadron started the operation. We had less visibility as the upper mountain is covered in clouds."

#K2WinterExpedition – Search operation for ... 04:17 PM | 8 Feb, 2021 SKARDU – The search and rescue operation for Pakistani mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara, Iceland’s John ...

The three mountaineers lost contact with base camp late on Friday and were reported missing on Saturday after their support team stopped receiving communications from them during their ascent of the ‘savage mountain’.

Meanwhile, the families of the missing heroes expressed gratitude in a statement for their support and expressing the hope that the mission can resume.

We are grateful for the six helicopter flights by the Pakistan Army pilots, who pushed the upper limits during each of these search flights, the statement added that regards to Pakistan Army and all those who have aided the mission.

‘Savage Mountain’ – Ali Sadpara, other ... 02:29 PM | 6 Feb, 2021 ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Army has started a search and rescue operation to find out three missing climbers including ...

Speaking to the media on Monday, Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said Muhammad Ali Sadpara, who went missing while attempting a K2 winter summit along with two foreign climbers, is “our national hero.”