Fawad Chaudhry’s wife launches fashion label after their daughter's name
Web Desk
02:28 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
Hiba Fawad, the wife of Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, has debuted her fashion label at the '18th HUM Bridal Couture Week.'

Starting the brand under her daughter’s name Nisa Hussain, Hiba Fawad brings her 'A game' with her intricate designs that beautifully capture the essence of glamour and style.

The 18th edition of the bridal extravaganza, 'Pantene HUM Bridal Couture Week' (PHBCW) brought the amalgamation of lovely colours and motifs, and was a pretty spread of hues on the ramp. 

Set in a diverse colour palette ranging from neutrals to red, Nisa Hussain’s debut bridal collection exhibited the traditional subcontinental bridal galore, intricately infused with the signature silhouettes and embellishments.

Here are some of the glimpses from her Instagram handle;

"Our Creative Director Hiba Fawad and Hareem Farooq together ❤#selfietime" 

The 16-piece collection was a treat for sore eyes as Resham and Hareem Farooq played the perfect showstoppers, while Arif Lohar brought in the 'wow factor' with his energy to the ramp.

Nisa Hussain has been a popular place for pret, formal and bridal wear.

