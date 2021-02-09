Sajal Aly just removed half of her Instagram posts, but why?

A fan and critics’ favourite, Sajal Aly is a talent powerhouse who bowled the audience with her charismatic performances in the entertainment industry.

An actor par excellence, not only has her craft won appreciation in Pakistan, but also in India. Time and again the 27-year-old star has established the potential to breathe life in every character that she plays.

Sajal, who is an avid social media user, left her fans contemplating when she recently deleted half of her Instagram posts and also unfollowed numerous people.

Previously, the number of Sajal’s Instagram posts was over 750, which has now been reduced to 371 posts. While the reason is still unknown, fan's are currently curious about the latest development.

The Alif star has not yet issued any official statement as to why she has deleted the posts.

Previously, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone also deleted all her Instagram posts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sajal Ahad Mir (@sajalaly)

After carving a niche for herself in the local film and drama industry, Aly is now preparing to make her international film debut with Jemima Goldsmith’s romantic comedy What’s Love Got To Do With It?