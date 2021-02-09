PU announces MA/MSc Part-I examination 2020 schedule
LAHORE - The Punjab University (PU) on Tuesday issued the schedule for MA/MSc Part-I annual examination 2020.
According to a statement, “the Examinations Department has issued written examination date sheet of MA/MSc Part-I annual examination 2020”.
Punjab University Examinations Department has issued written examination date sheet of MA/MSc Part-I annual examination 2020. The said exam will commence from March 5, 2021.— University of the Punjab (@pu_lhr_official) February 9, 2021
Details can be browsed at:https://t.co/clhtpgmXGt
The said exam will commence from March 5, 2021, and conclude on March 17th, it added.
Moreover, dates for the viva voce of the dissertation or thesis will be communicated to the candidates directly by the chairmen/Head of the Departments concerned.
