PU announces MA/MSc Part-I examination 2020 schedule
03:17 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
LAHORE - The Punjab University (PU) on Tuesday issued the schedule for MA/MSc Part-I annual examination 2020.

According to a statement, “the Examinations Department has issued written examination date sheet of MA/MSc Part-I annual examination 2020”.

The said exam will commence from March 5, 2021, and conclude on March 17th, it added.

Moreover, dates for the viva voce of the dissertation or thesis will be communicated to the candidates directly by the chairmen/Head of the Departments concerned.

