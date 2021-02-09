Rajiv Kapoor dies of cardiac arrest
MUMBAI – Rajiv Kapoor, the son of late actor Raj Kapoor and younger brother of Rishi Kapoor, has passed away on Tuesday after a massive cardiac arrest.
Following the abrupt loss of heart function, the 58-year-old was rushed to the closest medical facility where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.
Several Bollywood celebrities and fans reacted to demise and extended condolences to the grieved family. Rishi Kapoor's wife and Rajiv's sister-in-law Neetu Kapoor confirmed the news.
Rajiv, also known as Chimpu, made his debut in 1983. He was last seen in 1990 Zimmedaar after which he turned to production. Rajiv was seen in movies like Prem Granth, Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Ek Jaan Hain Hum, Aasmaan, and more.
Earlier in April 2020, the Kapoor family had lost Rishi Kapoor. He died on April 30 after a two-year battle against cancer. Rajiv's sister, Ritu Nanda, died in January 2020.
Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passes away at ... 10:50 AM | 3 Jul, 2020
Veteran Bollywood choreographer, Saroj Khan, passed away due to cardiac arrest on early ...
