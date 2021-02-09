Ariana Grande makes history with 20th Guinness World Record title
Web Desk
04:10 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
Ariana Grande makes history with 20th Guinness World Record title
Share

American pop sensation Ariana Grande has bagged the 20th 'Guinness World Records' title.

With five of her songs topping the charts, the 27-year-old singer adds another feather to her cap with her newest title "most songs to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100."

Last week, the Guinness World Record announced her accomplishment as they wrote on their website: "What makes her recent record achievement so extraordinary is that Grande is currently the only artist to have accomplished this in history."

Further, they added: "Her triumphs come off the back of the impressive strides she has made in the entertainment business, which began in her teens."

The rock star has many achievements under her belt like Billboard’s Women in Music 'Woman of the Year,' and several accolades from prestigious awards ceremony like VMAs, AMAs, GRAMMYs, and more.  

However, it is Grande’s personal music creations that are highly influenced by her emotions, which have resulted in her unparallel success among the international audience.  

'Forever n then some': Popstar Ariana Grande gets ... 08:53 PM | 22 Dec, 2020

Ariana Grande seems to get her Christmas present earlier this year as the pop star has exchanged rings with luxury real ...

More From This Category
Video of horse-trading in 2018 Senate elections ...
06:33 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
'It was love at first sight,' Nadia Khan shares ...
06:20 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
'Numaish' – Ali Xeeshan makes fashion statement ...
04:41 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
Rajiv Kapoor dies of cardiac arrest
03:53 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
Lahore Police officers barred from taking, ...
03:34 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
Fawad Chaudhry’s wife launches fashion label ...
02:28 PM | 9 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'It was love at first sight,' Nadia Khan shares details of how she met husband Faisal ...
06:20 PM | 9 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr