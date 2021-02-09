Ariana Grande makes history with 20th Guinness World Record title
American pop sensation Ariana Grande has bagged the 20th 'Guinness World Records' title.
With five of her songs topping the charts, the 27-year-old singer adds another feather to her cap with her newest title "most songs to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100."
Last week, the Guinness World Record announced her accomplishment as they wrote on their website: "What makes her recent record achievement so extraordinary is that Grande is currently the only artist to have accomplished this in history."
Further, they added: "Her triumphs come off the back of the impressive strides she has made in the entertainment business, which began in her teens."
The rock star has many achievements under her belt like Billboard’s Women in Music 'Woman of the Year,' and several accolades from prestigious awards ceremony like VMAs, AMAs, GRAMMYs, and more.
However, it is Grande’s personal music creations that are highly influenced by her emotions, which have resulted in her unparallel success among the international audience.
