Smart lockdown imposed in Lahore’s six coronavirus hotspot areas
LAHORE – A smart lockdown has been imposed in six areas of Lahore after a surge in coronavirus cases was reported.
The Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Care Department issued a notification on Tuesday.
The following six areas have been placed under lockdown for two weeks;
Street Number 1, Ali View Garden, Baidian Road in Cantt
Street No 7 and 20, A Block, Phase 5, DHA in Cantt
Street 21, W Block Phase 3, DHA in Cantt
Main Street, Block C1, Faisal Town in Gulberg
Street from House No 156 to 167, Chenab Block, Allama Iqbal Town in Samanabad
Abdullah Street, A Block, Al Ahmed Garden, Manawan in Wahga
The notification says there has been a constant increase in the positivity percentage and prevalence of COVID-19 cases in Punjab in the last two weeks which poses a serious and imminent threat to public health.
It also listed the SOPs to be followed by the residents and shopkeepers. However, shopping malls, restaurants will remain closed till the lockdown is lifted.
Pakistan is still in the grip of the second wave of the COVID-19. At least 40 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 1,008 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Tuesday.
According to the latest figures, the death toll has surged to 12,066 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 556,519.
In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,441 patients have recovered from the virus while the total recoveries stand at 512,943. The total count of active cases is 31,510 and the positivity rate stands at 3.19 percent.
Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab and other provinces.
