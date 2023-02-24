Jemima's 'What's Love Got To Do With It?' set to release in Pakistan

Jemima Goldsmith's debut film What's Love Got To Do With It? has garnered rave reviews in the UK. Starring Shahzad Latif, Emma Thompson, Lily James, Sajal Aly, and Shabana Azmi, the film explores the practice of arranged marriages in South Asian households.

Jemima has now announced that the movie is set to release in Pakistan on March 3. Responding to singer Shehzad Roy's question about the film's release date in Pakistan on Instagram, the British author wished him congratulations and good luck before confirming the release date.

Congratulations and good luck… when can I see this movie in Pakistan? https://t.co/6o6XbqulNw — Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) February 24, 2023

To this, she replied, "March 3rd in Pakistan! Thanks so much."

March 3rd in Pakistan! Thanks so much — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) February 24, 2023

On Twitter, author Fatima Bhutto praised Jemima Goldsmith's film, which she had already seen, as "hilarious" and "moving." She also noted that the film did something unprecedented: it made young Muslims feel proud of their identity and culture. "What's Love Got to Do With It is a hilarious, moving film that does something that hasn't been done before: it makes young Muslims feel proud of who they are and what their culture has the capacity to absorb," Fatima tweeted. She concluded by expressing her admiration for Jemima and her excellent film.

What’s Love Got to Do With It is a hilarious, moving film that does something that hasn’t been done before: it makes young Muslims feel proud of who they are and what their culture has the capacity to absorb. So proud of @Jemima_Khan and her brilliant film pic.twitter.com/ROexV6phrR — fatima bhutto (@fbhutto) February 14, 2023

Sajal had previously revealed in an interview why she decided to work on the film, stating, "One of the reasons why I agreed to be a part of this project was because it beautifully showcases Pakistani culture. The portrayal of the country in this film is vibrant, colourful, and full of joy, which is a refreshing contrast from the usual portrayal of Pakistanis as terrorists in films. So, I thank Jemima for writing such a fantastic script."

The plot of the movie surrounded Zoe's expedition on filming a documentary on his friend Kazim’s arranged marriage journey. In the movie, Zoe filmed the journey from London to Lahore as he sets off to marry a stranger.