Jemima's 'What's Love Got To Do With It?' set to release in Pakistan

Jemima Goldsmith's debut film What's Love Got To Do With It? has garnered rave reviews in the UK. Starring Shahzad Latif, Emma Thompson, Lily James, Sajal Aly, and Shabana Azmi, the film explores the practice of arranged marriages in South Asian households.
Jemima has now announced that the movie is set to release in Pakistan on March 3. Responding to singer Shehzad Roy's question about the film's release date in Pakistan on Instagram, the British author wished him congratulations and good luck before confirming the release date.
Congratulations and good luck… when can I see this movie in Pakistan? https://t.co/6o6XbqulNw— Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) February 24, 2023
To this, she replied, "March 3rd in Pakistan! Thanks so much."
March 3rd in Pakistan! Thanks so much— Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) February 24, 2023
On Twitter, author Fatima Bhutto praised Jemima Goldsmith's film, which she had already seen, as "hilarious" and "moving." She also noted that the film did something unprecedented: it made young Muslims feel proud of their identity and culture. "What's Love Got to Do With It is a hilarious, moving film that does something that hasn't been done before: it makes young Muslims feel proud of who they are and what their culture has the capacity to absorb," Fatima tweeted. She concluded by expressing her admiration for Jemima and her excellent film.
What’s Love Got to Do With It is a hilarious, moving film that does something that hasn’t been done before: it makes young Muslims feel proud of who they are and what their culture has the capacity to absorb. So proud of @Jemima_Khan and her brilliant film pic.twitter.com/ROexV6phrR— fatima bhutto (@fbhutto) February 14, 2023
Sajal had previously revealed in an interview why she decided to work on the film, stating, "One of the reasons why I agreed to be a part of this project was because it beautifully showcases Pakistani culture. The portrayal of the country in this film is vibrant, colourful, and full of joy, which is a refreshing contrast from the usual portrayal of Pakistanis as terrorists in films. So, I thank Jemima for writing such a fantastic script."
The plot of the movie surrounded Zoe's expedition on filming a documentary on his friend Kazim’s arranged marriage journey. In the movie, Zoe filmed the journey from London to Lahore as he sets off to marry a stranger.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 24, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|262.5
|265.12
|Euro
|EUR
|279
|281.8`
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|316.5
|319.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.8
|72.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.8
|70.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|699.4
|707.4
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.24
|38.64
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.65
|38.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.41
|33.76
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.16
|3.27
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|857.79
|866.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|683.05
|691.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194
|196
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|283.76
|286.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – Gold lost some ground on Friday as rupee continued to strengthen against the US dollar in the interbank market amid hopes of revival of the IMF loan programme.
The price of per tola gold in Pakistan declined by Rs1,000 to reach Rs195,100, a day after it slightly recovered by Rs500 on Thursday.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold witnessed a drop of Rs857 to settle at Rs167,267.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market declined by Rs20 per tola and Rs17.14 per 10 grams to close at Rs2,100 and Rs1,800.41, respectively.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/24-Feb-2023/pakistani-rupee-gains-against-us-dollar
