Yumna Zaidi looks smoking hot in black suit

Lollywood diva Yumna Zaidi has proved that classic can be cool, rocking a sharp black pantsuit with unexpected details for her "Nayab" promotions, sending fashion waves in its wake.
The tailored black ensemble cinched at the waist and graced with embellished shoulders, was a masterclass in sartorial power, perfectly capturing Yumna's inimitable style. More than just mere fabric, the suit felt like an armour of modern elegance. The clean lines and sharp cuts accentuated her silhouette, exuding confidence and composure. But it was the embellished shoulders that truly stole the show. These intricate details, like scattered constellations on a midnight sky, injected a touch of drama and glamour into the otherwise classic piece, giving it a unique edge.
Beneath the structured shell, a luxurious silk blouse peeked through, adding a touch of textural contrast and opulent sheen. This subtle play on fabrics elevated the look, adding depth and dimension to the monochromatic ensemble.
Yumna's accessory choices were like the finishing touches on a masterpiece. Minimalist jewellery, a pair of chic stud earrings and a statement ring allowed the embellished shoulders to remain the undisputed focal point. Her neutral makeup palette, defined eyes and a soft nude lip, further emphasized the outfit without competing for attention.
Fans flanked to the comment section and showered the actress with compliments.
Her debut film is slated to release on 26th January 2024.
Pakistani currency continues its upward trajectory against US dollar, and other currencies in open-market.
On Tuesday, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro comes down at 303.5 for buying and 306 for selling while new rate of the British Pound stands at 353 for buying, and 356.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|303.5
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|746.24
|754.24
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.2
|39.6
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.2
|41.6
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.87
|36.22
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.4
|919.4
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.2
|177.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.15
|27.45
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.8
|736.8
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.08
|77.78
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.28
|27.58
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329.12
|331.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
KARACHI – The price of 24 karat gold per tola witnessed a rise of Rs450, reaching Rs217,900, as opposed to its last trading day value of Rs217,450.
Similarly, the cost of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs386, reaching Rs186,814 from Rs186,428.
The prices for 10 grams of 22 karat gold also experienced an upward shift, reaching Rs171,246 from Rs170,893, according to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.
Contrastingly, the prices for silver remained unchanged, with the cost per tola and ten grams remaining steady at Rs2,650 and Rs2,271.94, respectively.
In the international market, the price of gold increased by $7, rising to $2,075 from $2,068, as reported by the Association.
