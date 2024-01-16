Search

Yumna Zaidi looks smoking hot in black suit

Maheen Khawaja
04:47 PM | 16 Jan, 2024
Source: Yumna Zaidi (Instagram)

Lollywood diva Yumna Zaidi has proved that classic can be cool, rocking a sharp black pantsuit with unexpected details for her "Nayab" promotions, sending fashion waves in its wake.

The tailored black ensemble cinched at the waist and graced with embellished shoulders, was a masterclass in sartorial power, perfectly capturing Yumna's inimitable style. More than just mere fabric, the suit felt like an armour of modern elegance. The clean lines and sharp cuts accentuated her silhouette, exuding confidence and composure. But it was the embellished shoulders that truly stole the show. These intricate details, like scattered constellations on a midnight sky, injected a touch of drama and glamour into the otherwise classic piece, giving it a unique edge.

Beneath the structured shell, a luxurious silk blouse peeked through, adding a touch of textural contrast and opulent sheen. This subtle play on fabrics elevated the look, adding depth and dimension to the monochromatic ensemble.

Yumna's accessory choices were like the finishing touches on a masterpiece. Minimalist jewellery, a pair of chic stud earrings and a statement ring allowed the embellished shoulders to remain the undisputed focal point. Her neutral makeup palette, defined eyes and a soft nude lip, further emphasized the outfit without competing for attention. 

Fans flanked to the comment section and showered the actress with compliments.

Her debut film is slated to release on 26th January 2024.

