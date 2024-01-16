Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in illegal ‘nikkah’ case

RAWALPINDI – A court in Rawalpindi indicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the illegal marriage case.

Senior Civil Judge Qudratullah framed the charges during a hearing conducted in Adiala Jail, and later adjourned the case till January 18.

During the hearing, the court inquired about Bushra Bibi's health. At which, her lawyer explained that her condition deteriorated, so she had to leave and go to the hospital.

The judge expressed resentment over Bushra Bibi’s departure without informing court. He remarked arrests warrants had been prepared yesterday, but they were not issued out of respect for her lawyer Latif Khosa.

He clarified that no exception was granted for leaving without court permission, except for those who are not physically present in court.

After reviewing the evidence, the court framed charges against the suspects. During the hearing, Imran Khan said he was being embroiled under the London agreement.

During the hearing, the defense attorneys assured the court of Bushra Bibi's future attendance in writing.