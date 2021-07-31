Birthday wishes pour in as Kiara Advani turns 29

Bollywood's true blue fashionista Kiara Advani is celebrating her 29th birthday today and needless to say, the birthday girl has been rained with love and best wishes by friends and fans.

A crusader of sorts who has drop-dead gorgeous looks and a bubbly persona, the Good News actor is quite the star performer as she effortless dabble in versatile roles on-screen.

Kiara has carved a niche for herself in a short span of time and has wooed the B-town and audience successfully.

Showering Advani with love, many celebrities from the entertainment vicinity wished her warmly. Rumoured beau and co-star Sidharth Malhotra wished his Sherhaah co-star on her birthday with the sweetest wish.

"Happy Birthday Ki. Shershaah's journey with you has been incredible. Lots of memories with this one...Stay amazing. Big love #HappyBirthdayKiara (sic).", he wrote.

Jumping onto the bandwagon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anaya Pandey and Janhvi Kapoor also send love to Kiara on her birthday to wish whilst the latter replied quite enthusiastically.

On the work front, Kiara will be seen in the upcoming film Shershaah which is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, a Kargil hero.