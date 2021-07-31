Birthday wishes pour in as Kiara Advani turns 29
Web Desk
02:54 PM | 31 Jul, 2021
Birthday wishes pour in as Kiara Advani turns 29
Share

Bollywood's true blue fashionista Kiara Advani is celebrating her 29th birthday today and needless to say, the birthday girl has been rained with love and best wishes by friends and fans.

A crusader of sorts who has drop-dead gorgeous looks and a bubbly persona, the Good News actor is quite the star performer as she effortless dabble in versatile roles on-screen.

Kiara has carved a niche for herself in a short span of time and has wooed the B-town and audience successfully.

Showering Advani with love, many celebrities from the entertainment vicinity wished her warmly. Rumoured beau and co-star Sidharth Malhotra wished his Sherhaah co-star on her birthday with the sweetest wish.

"Happy Birthday Ki. Shershaah's journey with you has been incredible. Lots of memories with this one...Stay amazing. Big love #HappyBirthdayKiara (sic).", he wrote.

Jumping onto the bandwagon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anaya Pandey and Janhvi Kapoor also send love to Kiara on her birthday to wish whilst the latter replied quite enthusiastically.

On the work front, Kiara will be seen in the upcoming film Shershaah which is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, a Kargil hero. 

Kiara Advani undergoes COVID-19 testing after ... 05:44 PM | 24 Mar, 2021

Bollywood star Kiara Advani has tested negative after her co-star Kartik Aaryan’s coronavirus diagnosis earlier ...

More From This Category
TikToker bags Guinness World Record for largest ...
03:39 PM | 31 Jul, 2021
Ertugrul actresses Esra Bilgic, Gulsim Ali sad ...
11:55 PM | 30 Jul, 2021
Yumna Zaidi shares adorable photos of her 32nd ...
09:31 PM | 30 Jul, 2021
Asim Azhar performs soulful rendition of Janam ...
06:30 PM | 30 Jul, 2021
Indian remake of Noor Jehan’s song in ...
09:49 PM | 30 Jul, 2021
Sadaf Kanwal under fire for stating her 'marriage ...
04:31 PM | 30 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikToker bags Guinness World Record for largest mouth gape
03:39 PM | 31 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr