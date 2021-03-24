Kiara Advani undergoes COVID-19 testing after co-star Kartik Aaryan tests positive

Bollywood star Kiara Advani has tested negative after her co-star Kartik Aaryan’s coronavirus diagnosis earlier this week.

Although Aaryan is asymptomatic and is self-isolating, his costars Advani and Tabu along with the director Anees Bazmee were required to undergo the test

According to Indian media, the 28-year-old star rushed for the test after she walked the ramp with Kartik on March 20.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is all set to release on November 19 but due to Kartik’s diagnoses, the shoot has been halted temporarily.

The Luka Chuppi star confirmed the news on his Twitter and Instagram handles simultaneously with a ‘Plus' sign.

He tweeted, “Positive ho gaya. Dua karo (Tested positive, please pray).”

Dua karo 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/KULStQnkA2 — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) March 22, 2021

On the work front, Kartik recently walked the ramp for Indian designer Manish Malhotra with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani.

Earlier this month, Bollywood's heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor contracted coronavirus and has since been in isolation.