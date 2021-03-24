Can Babar Azam overtake Virat Kohli as world’s top ODI batsman?

The Pakistani skipper surpasses India's Rohit Sharma to take second spot in latest ICC rankings
Web Desk
05:56 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
Pakistani captain Babar Azam has a chance to become number one ODI batsman if he does well in the upcoming series against South Africa.

Babar has reached number two on the International Cricket Council’s ODI rankings table, only behind his Indian counterpart Kohli.

According to the latest ranking issued by ICC, Babar Azam has climbed to the number two spot by gaining a place in the rankings' table. The Pakistani captain has gained 837 points, only behind Kohli who has 868 points.

Cricket statistician Mazher Arshad pointed out that Babar Azam can get closer to or even claim the number 1 spot from Kohli in the upcoming Pakistan versus South Africa series.

Arshad took to the twitter and wrote, “"Babar Azam (837 rating points) is now the second best batsman in ICC ODI Rankings and will have an opportunity to get close to, or even beat, the number one ranked Virat Kohli (868 points) in the upcoming series against South Africa.”

Tour schedule

April 2 - 1st ODI; SuperSport Park, Pretoria

April 4 - 2nd ODI; Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

April 7 - 3rd ODI; SuperSport Park, Pretoria

April 10 - 1st T20I; Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

April 12 - 2nd T20I; Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

April 14 - 3rd T20I; SuperSport Park, Pretoria

April 16 -4th T20I; SuperSport Park, Pretoria

