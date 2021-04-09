PAKvSA – Mohammad Hafeez set to become 2nd Pakistani player to play 100 T20Is

All-rounder Mohammad Hafeez will become the second Pakistani player to play 100 T20Is for the country, announced the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday.

PCB in a press release said, “Mohammad Hafeez will become the second Pakistan player and sixth overall to feature in 100 T20Is when he takes the field against South Africa in first of the four men’s Twenty20 Internationals at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday.”

The veteran Pakistani player will join the likes of Shoaib Malik, Rohit Sharma, Martin Guptill, Eoin Morgan and Ross Taylor. All the players have played more than 100 T20Is.

If he manages to score 13 runs in the game then he will overtake Shoaib Malik as Pakistan’s leading run-scorer in the shorter format.

“Shoaib has to date scored 2,335 runs in 116 T20Is, while Hafeez is sixth on the list with 2,323 runs in 99 matches,” said the PCB.

The first T20 of four-match series between Pakistan and South Africa will be played at Johannesburg tomorrow (Saturday). The match will start at 1730 hours Pakistan Standard Time.