ICC ODI rankings: Babar Azam retains top spot, Mohammad Nawaz takes giant leap

DUBAI – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has retained his top position in the ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings issued on Wednesday.

Azam is at the top of the rankings with 887 points, followed by South African batters Rassie van der Dussen (766) and Quinton de Kock at second and third place respectively.

Former India captain Virat Kohli jumped two places to clinch the fourth spot with 750 points on the back of his whopping 283 runs from three innings during India's recent ODI series sweep over Sri Lanka.

Australia’s star batsman David Warner has lost fourth position to Kohli, dropping to fifth spot with 747 points.

In bowling section, Pakistani spinner Mohammad Nawaz was the big mover, with the left-arm spinner improving 12 spots to 28th place after collecting six wickets for the New Zealand home series.

Indian bowler Mohammad Siraj also made the most eye-catching move, with the 28-year-old jumping a massive 15 spots to third on the list for ODI bowlers following his nine wickets for the series.

Trent Boult (730) and Josh Hazlewood (727) are at the first and second positions of the bowling rankings.